Alaskan Brewing
Icy Bay IPA
22 oz
Alaskan IPA is honey gold in color with a fruity, citrus aroma. An enticing blend of hops and our dry hopping process give this brew a very intense, complex aromatic character.
This IPA has brilliant clarity and exhibits tropical and stone fruit flavors with aromas of tangerine and papaya.
A light caramel or toffee malt background and light-medium mouthfeel makes this session ale a fuller bodied and satisfying brew.
Hop Turn IPA uses Pilsner malt and Sterling hops for a distinctive old-world taste. With a floral, peppery, lemony aroma, crystal-clear pale straw color, brisk flavor and a lively 7.5% ABV, Hop Turn is a radical take on a West Coast IPA.
Light and effervescent body combined with the smooth palate creates a complex and delicate beer that is deliciously refreshing in any season. 5.3% ABV
Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored "alt" style beer notably well balanced. 5.3% ABV