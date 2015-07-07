ABK
Premium Edel Munich Helles Light Lager
16.9 oz Bottle
A Full bodied Lager with a treasure chest of awards, including the World Beer Cup and European Beer Star. 5.8% abv.
Lightly golden with a bubbly, medium white head that steadily shrinks to a thin foamy lace, the aroma is soft and sweet with grain and very flowery hops.
A dark, soothing, full-bodied beer. Warm hints of dark chocolate and liquorice, with a balanced and bitter finish.
A delicious, fruity blend of Edel lager and organic pink lemonade. Rose in color and slightly sweet in flavor, with a refreshing soft drink finish.
A pale straw color with a velvety white frothy head. Mostly hops mixed with a biscuit sweetness, and a freshly baked bread aroma with a hint of some sweet apples and pears.
A light, bright golden Bavarian traditional lager with a mild malty flavor and a silky smooth finish. Lagered for a minimum of 12 weeks.
Chocolate and coffee dominate the aroma of this nutty, Black Lager. Velvety mouthfeel with a clean finish.