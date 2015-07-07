Ace Cider
Pineapple Cider
6 Bottles
Made with real pineapple juice, it is semi-sweet with a tart finish. Extremely refreshing and delicious when consumed ice cold, or in cocktails. 5% ABV
Cinnamon, cloves, and allspice are added to fermented apple juice to produce a 5% ABV cider which tastes just like pumpkin pie!
Made with champagne yeast and apple and pear juices, this is incredibly light and refreshing. Smooth semi-sweet mouth feel with a dry finish. 5% ABV
Dry champagne type taste, hard apple cider, 6.9% ABV Ideal substitute for champagne celebrations!
Ace Cider Variety pack containing Ace Perry, Pineapple, Berry and Apple. All-Natural and gluten free!
A mixture of 6 different dessert apple varieties, with a slight spritz. All natural, gluten-free, and low-calorie. Fresh, clean, incredibly easy to drink. 5% ABV
Inspired by the House Family’s annual visit to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands our Pineapple cider is an ideal drink for tropical hot and humid climates.
We add pineapple juices to our fermented apple base to produce a 5% ABV cider that has a great pineapple nose and a semi-sweet initial taste with a tart finish.
Ace Cider's newest flavor is fruity berry cider made with whole berries and locally grown apples!