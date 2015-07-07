A by Acacia
Carneros Chardonnay
750 ml
Layers of baked apple and pear, green apple, white peach, toasted oak, and hazelnut flavors that expand across the palate. 14.4% ABV
Bright mouthwatering flavors of citrus, pear and apple, with intriguing minerality. A clean fruity palate finishes crisp, inviting you for another sip. 13.4% ABV
Complex with mineral and apple flavors enhanced by a delicate balance of acidity. 13.5% ABV.
California. Cedar, cola, orange and cherry flavors add to this medium bodied, smooth finishing vintage. 14.4% ABV
The A by Acacia Pinot Noir is soft and smooth, with fine elegant red fruit flavors; layered on the palate and easy in the finish.
Bright fruit and acidity, with hints of strawberry, raspberry and dark cherry on the palate. Soft and inviting texture with a long finish.
Elegant flavors of cherry and black raspberry giving thrilling acidity of intricate spice and minerals.