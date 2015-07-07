Absolut
Vodka
750 ml
Product of Sweden. Distilled from grain grown in southern Sweden. 80 Proof.
GOLD MEDAL 2015 LA SPIRITS COMP. Clean and crisp with faint lemon pie aromas; a faint taste of baked bread adds an extra dimension to be of martini quality; six parts to one part of dry vermouth.
Feel the intense burst of natural Raspberry, blended with vodka distilled from the finest grain grown in the rich fields of Southern Sweden. Try Absolut Raspberri in a Cosmo or sip it straight.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST The nose has aromas of sweet candied oranges and the body is surprisingly big. On the palate you get a subtle mandasin orange flavor followed by a sophisticated finish.
Special Edition - Absolut SF bottle was designed to show the Freedom of Expression the city values. Flavors used to create the vodka are Chardonnay grape, Dragon Fruit and Papaya.
Distilled from grain-grown in the rich fields of S. Sweden. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries by Ahus in accordance with more than 400 yrs of Swedish tradition. Smooth beyond compare
Absolut continues their tradition of superior quality and natural flavor ingredients with its introduction of Apeach. Try frozen or on the rocks to get the most from the delicious peach flavor.
FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRIT JOURNAL. Citron sings with fresh, vibrant, lemon zest right from the opening bell. The palate entry is so clean and effortless with a lemon zest midpalate.
A sparkling new drink experience, adding premium Absolut vodka to crisp and sparkling Sauvignon Blanc wine. 14% ABV
Limited edition with only four million bottles made. Bring home your very own Warhol tonight! 80 Proof
Product of Sweden. Lemon and lime flavored with a small amount of lemon peel. 80 Proof
Absolut Juice has the perfect balance of natural flavors and well-balanced sweetness that is a great pairing to a glass of soda water filled with ice. Apple Edition is fresh in both aroma and taste with a distinct character of ripened apple.
Product of Sweden. Sweet, candied raspberry flavor. 80 Proof
Fresh and fruity with a distinct note of freshly pressed lime and a smooth, fruity taste; Crafted with no added sugar.
Product of Sweden. Sweet, candied orange flavor. 80 Proof
Crafted from single estate wheat and distilled by hand in a 1921 copper still to create a remarkably silky vodka.
Tangy and ripe berry-flavor that's smooth and fresh with a natrual sweetness. Draws upon characters of three of today's most popular berry flavors-acai, blueberry and pomegranate. All natural!
Fresh and delicate, with a smack of mellow pears and a long fruity aftertaste. 40 % ABV
Rich and intense with the fresh and fruity character of ripened raspberries. 40 % ABV
91 PTS BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE. Roasted-grilled peppers, green tomato and dried herbs. Bold, rich texture. Explosive flavors.
The taste of Oak by Absolut makes it a vodka like no other. Its deep and rich character makes it perfect for composing cocktails.
Cilantro infused Absolut Vodka.
A blend of Hibiskus and pomegranate. Enjoy with a splash of soda for a refreshing cocktail.
The 7th Limited Edition from Absolut collaborating Mayan heritage and a trend-setting artist from Mexico.
Formerly Absolut San Francisco, this newest flavor from Absolut is grape, dragon fruit and papaya flavors to make Absolut Grape!
A blend of red apples and ginger. Not overly sweet. Fantastic mixed with club soda or ginger ale served over ice with a lime.
Absolut Mango is made exclusively from natural ingredients, and unlike most other flavored vodkas, it doesn't contain any added sugar. It is full-bodied and juicy with a character of ripe mango.
Try frozen or on the rocks to get the most from the delicious peach flavor.
Aromas of sweet candied oranges and the body is surprisingly big. Subtle mandarin orange flavor with a sophisticated finish.
Fresh, vibrant, lemon zest right from the opening bell. The palate entry is so clean and effortless with a lemon zest midpalate.
Pleasant interplay of tart flavors, light spice and mineral notes. This is the perfect vodka for cosmopolitans.
Made in Sweden. Strong and distinct floral aromas with flavorful elderflower notes. 80 Proof
All natural ingredients. Rich, robust and complex. It has a distinct character of vanilla, notes of butterscotch and hints of dark chocolate. 40% ABV
Rich cherry base and notes of cranberry and sweet plum. Multi-dimensional and sophisticated. 40 % ABV
Smooth and fruity with a crisp and refreshing character of zesty grapefruit. 40 % ABV