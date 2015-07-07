Aberlour
16 Year
750 ml
Rich chocolate, toffee, cinnamon and gentle ginger spiciness. Warm and finish with some smoky notes and a gentle pepperiness.
A single cask strength malt whisky. Taken directly from selected sherry casks it is bottled as simply as possible without water.
Perfect structure. Palate of soft apricot and cream with a touch of honey. Long balanced finish with subtle oak characteristics.
A classic double cask matured Scotch. By omitting the Chill Filtering, the Malt flavor is preserved. Rich and Fruiting with notes of Strawberry Jam.
Lovely blend of sherry and bourbon oak - proof that whiskey needn't be aged to the hilt in order to be masterful and delicious. 40