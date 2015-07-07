99
Whipped Cream
750 ml
Whipped Cream flavored liqueur. Cool Cream taste combines with the sweet heat of 99 perfect for mixing with mixers, soda or juice. Cream Soda= Coke and 99 Whipped!
Incredible intense peach flavors are present in this refreshing schnapps. Try this one with your favorite ice cold beer.
Loaded with fresh, rich black cherry flavors. Great as a chaser with an ice cold beer.
California. Tamed tannins, dark berry and fruit flavors and aromas with a smooth finish. 13% ABV.
California. Light and fresh, with a medium body that is dry and crisp. 11% ABV
The cherry and raspberry flavors will bring out the best in your favorite turkey, salmon and chicken recipes. 13.5% ABV
California. Tamed tannins, dark berry and fruit flavors and aromas with a smooth finish.
The 99 Schnapps line adds the newest flavor Cinnamon to the mix. Try a Cin-Ful Apple Pie by mixing 99 Apples and 99 Cinnamon.
99 proof watermelon flavored schnapps.
99 proof grape-flavored schnapps. The juiciest new taste sensation to join the 99 line. 99 Grapes is bursting with fresh grape taste.
Loaded with fresh, rich blackberry flavors. Great as a chaser with an ice cold beer.
Smooth, refreshing, easy to drink, and most of all, FUN! Perfect in mixed tropical drinks.
The only 99 proof apple flavored schnapps. Intense tangy apple taste that makes Apple Martinis exceptional, it's apple to the core.
