19 Crimes
Red Blend
750 ml
Aromas and flavors of cranberry, currant, plum, cherry, vanilla and cinnamon spice. 13% ABV
19 Crimes wine takes its name from a list of 19 crimes drawn up to address the problem of overrun jails in 18th century England.
A blend that is brooding with richness. Intense lifted dark chocolate and vanilla aromatics balanced with blackberry and plum fruits. Full and round on the palate with a distinct sweetness making the wine rich and mouth coating. The dark chocolate and vanilla aromatics carry through on the palate and compliment subtle flavors of cloves and cinnamon spice. The palate has a long rich plush finish brooding with dark forest fruits. Shiraz dominant with finishes of Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache.
Australia. This full and round bright-red wine with crimson hues give way to a subtle sweetness on the palate. The criminally intense vanilla aromatics are balanced with ripe raspberry and plum fruits. The vanilla aromatics carry through on the palate and complement subtle avors of raspberries, dark plums and chocolate. Red berry fruit and plush tannins provide a lingering finish perfect for any evening.
Our Hard Chard honors the brave contributions of the women banished to Australia with the boldest expression of Chardonnay we could make.
Bold and strong in character, this deep rich and golden Chardonnay is filled with stone fruit aromas and a sweet textured palate. The criminally intense toasty oak notes have hints of butterscotch and honey balanced with layers of ripe fruit. This full bodied, powerful wine finishes with rich notes of butter and vanilla. The story behind the label: Jane Castings was caught and convicted for receiving stolen goods of cheese and bacon in Leicester, England. She trained and paid a group of teenage boys to steal the goods that she requested. In 1846 Jane left her husband and children behind in Leicester and was transported for seven years to Van Diemen�s Land (Tasmania) aboard the �Sea Queen�.