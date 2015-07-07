19 Crimes

Hard Chard

750 ml

Bold and strong in character, this deep rich and golden Chardonnay is filled with stone fruit aromas and a sweet textured palate. The criminally intense toasty oak notes have hints of butterscotch and honey balanced with layers of ripe fruit. This full bodied, powerful wine finishes with rich notes of butter and vanilla. The story behind the label: Jane Castings was caught and convicted for receiving stolen goods of cheese and bacon in Leicester, England. She trained and paid a group of teenage boys to steal the goods that she requested. In 1846 Jane left her husband and children behind in Leicester and was transported for seven years to Van Diemen�s Land (Tasmania) aboard the �Sea Queen�.