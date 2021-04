123 Tequila

Organic Añejo Tequila #3

750 ml

The pristine Blue Agave plantations that produce 123 Certified Organic Tequila were once cultivated by the ancient Aztec peoples of Mexico. Today, the USDA’s Organic certification of this tequila guarantees that it has been produced with an emphasis on the use of renewable resources, the conservation of soil and water, and without pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. Each hand-numbered bottle of 123 Certified Organic Tequila is crafted from recycled glass and labeled with recycled paper and natural soy inks. From the purity of its source to the integrity of its packaging, 123 Certified Organic Tequila captures the finest expression of 100 percent Blue Agave.