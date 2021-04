Anchorage Brewing – Whiteout Witbier

750 ml From $ 20.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Whiteout Wit is brewed with Sorachi Ace Hops, and spiced with lemon peel, coriander, and black peppercorn, and then aged in French Oak Chardonnay barrels with Brettanomyces. Triple fermented 6.5% ABV.