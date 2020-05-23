Allagash Brewing – White Wheat Beer

Our interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy "white" appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.



Though it's brewed in Maine, the recipe sticks to its Belgian roots. We've worked hard to make sure that the Allagash White in your hand tastes the same as it did back in 1995, when our founder Rob Tod brewed the first batch. 5.2% ABV