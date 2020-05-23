Allagash Brewing – White Wheat Beer

Deliver ASAP to
Our interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy "white" appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.

Though it's brewed in Maine, the recipe sticks to its Belgian roots. We've worked hard to make sure that the Allagash White in your hand tastes the same as it did back in 1995, when our founder Rob Tod brewed the first batch. 5.2% ABV

  • 10 months ago

    Bk

    Huh
    Christopher O. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Goat

    Enjoy with anything
    Mark G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Refreshing

    It tasted good
    Scott M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    Ju K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good white ale

    Good beer for people who are trying to expand their beer knowledge
    Jared B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    AMAZING

    fast and great
    Natalie A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I tried this app for the first time and the whole process was super easy!

    MW
    Marissa W.
  • 3 years ago

    Good alone or with a nice burger and fries. One of the best beers to have on hand at all times.

    CA
    Christina A.