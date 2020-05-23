Allagash Brewing – White Wheat Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Our interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy "white" appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.
Though it's brewed in Maine, the recipe sticks to its Belgian roots. We've worked hard to make sure that the Allagash White in your hand tastes the same as it did back in 1995, when our founder Rob Tod brewed the first batch. 5.2% ABV
More By Allagash Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
8 Reviews
- 2 years ago
BkHuhChristopher O. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoatEnjoy with anythingMark G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
RefreshingIt tasted goodScott M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
NiceNiceJu K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Good white aleGood beer for people who are trying to expand their beer knowledgeJared B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
AMAZINGfast and greatNatalie A. - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
I tried this app for the first time and the whole process was super easy!I tried this app for the first time and the whole process was super easy!MWMarissa W.
- 4 years ago
Good alone or with a nice burger and fries. One of the best beers to have on hand at all times.Good alone or with a nice burger and fries. One of the best beers to have on hand at all times.CAChristina A.