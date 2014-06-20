Tecate
Home/Beer/Tecate

Tecate

Mexican Lager | 12 cans | Starts at $11.99
Mexican Lager. Hoppy aroma with light fruity essences. 4.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companytecate
SkuBE-TECATE-12CAN
Size12 cans
Stylebohemian pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like