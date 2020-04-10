Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Sierra Nevada

More By Sierra Nevada

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada – Pale Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.

More By Sierra Nevada

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 11 months ago

    Service and beer were great!

    A great beer made by a brewery with a greater purpose!
    Kyle . - Verified buyer