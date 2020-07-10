Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Sierra Nevada

More By Sierra Nevada

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada – Pale Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.

More By Sierra Nevada

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    Beer good

    Me me love beer
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Beer it’s for me

    Beer it’s for me
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Beer it’s for me

    Beer it’s for me
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Beer it’s for me

    Beer it’s for me
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Beer it’s for me

    Beer it’s for me
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Beer, it’s for me.

    Me me I love beer
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Beer

    Beer: it’s for me
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good

    Beer
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good

    Beer
    Marc P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good company good beer

    Good company good beer
    SS
    Sean S.
  • 3 years ago

    I order this practically everyday from you!

    I order this practically everyday from you!
    MI
    Mustafa I.