Sierra Nevada – Pale Ale
This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.
- 8 months ago
- 8 months ago
- 9 months ago
- 9 months ago
- 9 months ago
- 9 months ago
- 10 months ago
- 10 months ago
- 10 months ago
- 3 years ago
Good company good beerGood company good beerSSSean S.
- 3 years ago
I order this practically everyday from you!I order this practically everyday from you!MIMustafa I.