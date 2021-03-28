Sierra Nevada – Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Rich, full-bodied flavor. Strong piney flavor, followed by hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture.
More By Sierra Nevada
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 1 week ago
Excellent.ProfessionalJoseph . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Always awesomeAlways awesome indeed!Ginger-Lydia F. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
AlwaysAlways my favoriteGinger-Lydia F. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
My most favorite.I’ve always loved this type of ale for many years now. Sometimes it’s in my price range, when it’s on sale.Ginger-Lydia F. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Consistently goodTry itPaul B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
NxnzbHahaCory F. - Verified buyer