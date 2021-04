Old Speckled Hen – English Fine Ale

6 Bottles From $ 15.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

95 PTS DRAFT MAGAZINE Pours a bright, deep gold with a playful, bubbly white head that endures. From its thick top, a sweet, caramel, earthy hop aroma unfolds with hints of dark fruit and biscuit.