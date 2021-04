Lagunitas – Citrusinensis Pale Ale

6 Bottles From $ 14.99

12 Bottles From $ 24.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A refreshingly hopped pale-ish ale with a huge citrus burst. We took fresh blood oranges, juiced 'em, concentrated that juice and threw it into a wheatier version of our New Dogtown Pale Ale.