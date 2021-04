Lagunitas Brewing – 12th of Never Ale

19.2 oz Can From $ 5.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 12.64

4 Cans 19.2 oz From $ 13.99

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 20.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Light yet full bodied. A blend of old and new school hops that play bright citrus and rich tropical flavors on a solid stage of puffed wheat.