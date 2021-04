Karl Strauss Brewing – Pintail Pale Ale

6 Bottles From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A medium-bodied American Pale brewed with Bravo, Cascade, and Amarillo hops.A floral and grapefruit-like hop flavor is balanced by a soft caramel malt character. Finishes dry with a citrus hoppiness.