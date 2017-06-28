21st Amendment
Hell or High Watermelon | 6 cans | Starts at $12.17
90 PT BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Super burst of watermelon in the finish, which is very clean and dry. 4.9% ABV
SkuBE-21SAMNHLLRH-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalBeer

