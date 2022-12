Dos Equis – Mexican Amber Lager

Dos Equis Ambar is a classic Vienna-style lager with a full body and a smooth finish. With its signature amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts it pairs great with every kind of Mexican food, whether it’s 2pm tacos or 2am tacos.