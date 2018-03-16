In 2010 Brewmaster Hans-Peter Drexler started a new project: maturing some of his finest beers in wine barrels. He consulted a close friend, brewmaster Jérôme de Rebetez from Brasserie des Franches Montagnes in Switzerland, who grew up in a wine producing family. Together they created a truly unique doppelbock. In Aventinus Cuvée Barrique, fresh Aventinus and Aventinus Eisbock are aged in separate wine barrels for up to 8 months, and then expertly blended into a tannin-rich cuvée.