Stella Artois – Belgian Pilsner

Stella Artois was originally brewed as a Christmas beer in 1926, and it’s been one of Belgium’s greatest gifts to the world ever since. This floral, aromatic pilsner is is best served in Brouwerij Artois’ signature glass chalice for maximum flavor and panache. Pairs well with sweet and savory dishes alike.