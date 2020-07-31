Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger

More By New Belgium Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers

New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger – Juicy Haze IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Initially a little sweet, this beer becomes smoothly bitter. Very strong hop aroma of citrus (lemon, some orange, lime and grapefruit) and tropical (guava and pineapple), with light grassy and caramel-like malt aroma.

More By New Belgium Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    This is premium ale

    I’m hooked this is the business & I recommend it
    Catherine . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    B

    G
    Ben H. - Verified buyer