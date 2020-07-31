New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger – Juicy Haze IPA
Initially a little sweet, this beer becomes smoothly bitter. Very strong hop aroma of citrus (lemon, some orange, lime and grapefruit) and tropical (guava and pineapple), with light grassy and caramel-like malt aroma.
- 1 year ago
This is premium aleI’m hooked this is the business & I recommend itCatherine . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
BGBen H. - Verified buyer