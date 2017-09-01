Saint Archer – Blonde Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Light floral aroma with a medium-body. Pilsner flavor has a crisp bitter finish that will leave you wanting more. 4.8% ABV
More By Saint Archer
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
This was a great find. It had a very smooth taste and now sets the standard for which I will judge all blonde ales. Everyone that I shared this with agreed that this is a really great beer. This will not be the last time I order it.This was a great find. It had a very smooth taste and now sets the standard for which I will judge all blonde ales. Everyone that I shared this with agreed that this is a really great beer. This will not be the last time I order it.EHEdward Hays