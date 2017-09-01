Ace Cider – Pineapple Cider
Made with real pineapple juice, it is semi-sweet with a tart finish. Extremely refreshing and delicious when consumed ice cold, or in cocktails. 5% ABV
For anyone who can't have wheat beers and is tired of the traditional ciders, this is the one you've been waiting for. - Katherine Strauss
Crisp & refreshing! - Tina Rucci