Ace Cider

Ace Cider – Pineapple Cider

Made with real pineapple juice, it is semi-sweet with a tart finish. Extremely refreshing and delicious when consumed ice cold, or in cocktails. 5% ABV

  • For anyone who can't have wheat beers and is tired of the traditional ciders, this is the one you've been waiting for.

    KS
    Katherine Strauss

  • Crisp & refreshing!

    TR
    Tina Rucci