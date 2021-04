Alpine Beer Company – Willy Vanilly

Introducing fresh vanilla adds spice and complements the nutty character of the beer's golden wheat base. With a bright aroma and creamy mouthfeel, a subtly sweet, highly quaffable, vibrant beer.