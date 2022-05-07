Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Blue Moon

More By Blue Moon

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Wheat Beer

Blue Moon – Belgian White

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Every once in a blue moon you need a beer with some real flavor. Something other than the run-of-the-mill barley and hops combo. Blue Moon Belgium Witbier has a strong oat flavor, with hints of orange peel and coriander spice. There's a subtle sweetness

More By Blue Moon

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

10 Reviews
  • 3 weeks ago
    Kelly K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 weeks ago
    Kshama C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 month ago
    Kelly K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago
    Kelly K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Crispy

    Not gluten free
    Jen E. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best beer ever!

    Love the taste!
    Sherri I. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    I like blue moon and we in quarantine.. what else. :)
    Kya K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great with a slice of orange

    Love this flavor every time
    Harry R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Classic refreshing beeer!

    Super fast delivery—yummy beer
    AnnaMary C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Awe
    Mario T. - Verified buyer