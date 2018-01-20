Saint Archer Brewing – Blonde Ale

3 years ago

This was a great find. It had a very smooth taste and now sets the standard for which I will judge all blonde ales. Everyone that I shared this with agreed that this is a really great beer. This will not be the last time I order it.

