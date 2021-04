Melvin – Hubert MPA American Pale Ale

6 Cans From $ 18.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A welcomed hand shake to your taste buds. Light, crisp, fresh and a little bitty bitter. Lets just say he won't be that jerk that leaves you at the bar at 2am. He's low in alcohol. Abv 6%