Founders Brewing – Backwoods Bastard

This is a stout. Sweet bourbon, earthy dark malt and toasty malt aromas with notes of vanilla, dark fruit and brown bread. Full bodied with medium light carbonation. Rich, creamy smooth feel up front followed by pleasant boozy warmth through the finish. Dark malt with dark caramel notes on the back end with hints of dark toasted crust. We loved the mellow, sweet, boozy bourbon notes, hints of vanilla and earthy dark malt. Definitely a sipper.