21st Amendment Brewery – Toaster Pastry Red Ale

19.2 oz Can From $ 8.99

6 Cans From $ 20.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Toaster Pastry is a fantastic India-Style Red Ale with a slightly nutty, crust-like flavor, while Calypso and other experimental hops give this ruby ale a welcome bite, with a toasty-sweet aroma.