Florio Dry Marsala

Marsala Fortified/Dessert | 750 ml | Starts at $ 18.36

88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Florio Dry Marsala boasts lingering tones of pinecone, walnut and custard for a more austere and powerful style; deep brown in color and very spicy on the close.

