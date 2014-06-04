Skyy
Skyy

California Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $15.25
Made in California. Quadruple distilled with a clean and crisp aroma. 80 Proof
Brand/companyskyy
Regioncalifornia
Rating90
SkuVO-SKYYST-750
Size750 ml
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

