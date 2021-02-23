Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Juul

More By Juul

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Vapes

Juul – Virginia Tobacco 5% Nicotine Strength

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Traditional menthol flavor with a brisk finish.

More By Juul

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

10 Reviews
  • 2 months ago

    I like this brand but wish you carried the 3%

    I like this brand but wish you carried the 3%
    Cara D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Great

    Fastest service in the city
    Cara D. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    I just wish Saucey would sell the 3% 4 pack.

    All else is good
    Cara D. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Nice

    Great vape
    Andrea L. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Great option for previous cigarette smokers.

    Product is bold and not sweet. Tastes like a real cigarette.
    Andrea L. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Convenient and odorless

    Best substitute for cigarettes I have tried.
    Cara D. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    My favorite part of my life

    Best vapor experience hands down
    Dustin C. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    It’s a Juul

    It’s nicotine
    Andrea C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    yes

    it’s what it says it is
    Johnny M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    thank you for delivering pods

    thanks
    Lauren L. - Verified buyer