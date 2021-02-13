Hyppe Bar – Frozen Banana
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.00
1 Review
- 10 months ago
the hyppe bar is good but saucy should offer more vaporizers.I’m trying to stop smoking cigarettes & I don’t like juuls but I love other flavored vapes. Saucy should really start offering deliveries for altos, air bars, puff bars, etc. I know a lot of people who would be willing to have them delivered!kathleen c. - Verified buyer