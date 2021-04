Chopin Vodka Rye 80 Pr 50 Ml – Vodka

50 ml From $ 9.09 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL 2014 LOS ANGELES SPIRITS COMPETITION. Chopin Rye is extraordinarily silky with a medium body, a rich, balanced finish. Clear with subtle aromas of rye dough follow through.