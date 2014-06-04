Martini & Rossi Rosso
Martini & Rossi Rosso

Sweet Vermouth | 375 ml | Starts at $10.09
Italy. A balance of herbal spice and tanginess. 16% ABV
Brand/companymartini & rossi
Regionpiedmont
SkuSP-MARTRSSW-375
Size375 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalSpecialty

