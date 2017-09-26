D'Usse XO
Home/Specialty/D'Usse XO

D'Usse XO

Cognac Brandy | 750 ml | Starts at $270
Aged 10 years in French oak barrels to ensure complexity and depth flavor. Rich flavors of Blackberry, apricot, and walnut.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyd'usse
SkuSP-D68044-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylecognac
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like