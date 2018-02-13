Become a Courier
Whiskey Ginger – a.k.a. The Irish Buck
Evan Williams
Kentucky Straight Bourbon | 750 ml
Bundaberg
Ginger Beer | 375 ml
The spicy snap of ginger ale blended with whiskey makes this super simple cocktail seem more complex than it actually is.
2 oz Whiskey
4 oz Ginger ale
Lime wedge garnish
Pour a shot of whiskey into a tall glass filled with ice and top with ginger beer. Squeeze a large lime wedge into the glass and toss it in.
