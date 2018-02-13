Become a Courier
Vodka Tonic – Classic for a reason
Choose Your Ingredients
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free | 750 ml
Canada Dry Tonic
Carbonated Drink | 1 l
Lime
A Real Lime | single
1
For this refreshing sipper that is perfect for any day and every occasion, you just need 3 simple ingredients!
1.5 oz Vodka
5 oz Tonic Water
2 Wedges Lime
Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add ice cold vodka and top with tonic; stir. If you like, add fresh lime juice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
