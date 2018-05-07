Become a Courier
Vodka Mojito – A twist on a favorite
Choose Your Ingredients
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free | 750 ml
Canada Dry
Club Soda | 6 bottles
Collins
Mint Infused Simple Syrup | 375 ml
1
1.5 oz vodka
0.5 oz soda water
1 splash lime juice
1 splash simple syrup
12 pieces mint leaves
Muddle mint leaves in bottom of glass. Shake vodka, lime juice and simple syrup with ice in a cocktail shaker. Pour into ice filled highball glass. Top off with soda water. Garnish with a mint leaf.
