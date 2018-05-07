Become a Courier
The Shamrock – Drink your greens
Choose Your Ingredients
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free | 750 ml
Cocktail Essentials
Lime Juice | 375 ml
Cocktail Essentials
Simple Syrup | 375 ml
Canada Dry Club Soda
Carbonated Drink | 1 l
It's like drinking your vegetables... if vodka was a vegetable.
2 oz Vodka
1 oz Lime Cordial
Club Soda
To make Lime Cordial: Combine 6 oz fresh lime juice, 2-3 drops of green food coloring and 32 oz simple syrup. Pour vodka and lime cordial over ice. Top with club soda. garnish with lime wedge
