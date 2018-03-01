Become a Courier
The BAM – Pucker up
Sweet & tart - just like you like it.
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
Combine ingredients into a ice filled shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
