The Storm – Things are about to get wild
Choose Your Ingredients
D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac
VSOP Cognac | 750 ml
Rose's Grenadine
Grenadine Syrup | 12 oz
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale | 1 l
Finest Call
Triple Sec | 1 l
Cranberry Juice Cocktail
Langers | 1.89 l
Toast this drink to the friend that's always getting into trouble... Or
to yourself.
1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
0.5 oz triple sec
0.5 oz grenadine
1 oz cranberry juice
1 oz ginger beer (or ginger ale)
Build first four ingredients in a rocks glass over ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with orange wheel.
