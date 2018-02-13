Become a Courier
Spiked Lemonade – Not for kids
Choose Your Ingredients
Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Whiskey | 750 ml
Simply Lemonade
A Fresh Taste Experience | 59 oz
1
A fun way to spice up the classic summer drink. We wouldn't recommend setting up a lemonade stand for this one though.
1.5 oz whiskey
6 oz lemonade
Pour whiskey in an ice-filled rocks glass. Add lemonade to taste and give it a quick stir. Garnish with a lemon slice.
