Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Sidecar – A classic Cognac cocktail
Choose Your Ingredients
D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac
VSOP Cognac | 750 ml
Lemon Juice
Juice from a Lemon | 2.5 oz
Sugar Cubes
C&H Pure Cane Sugar | 1 lbs
Finest Call
Triple Sec | 1 l
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Oof. Careful, this one's only for the fancy ones.
1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz triple sec
0.75 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
0.25 oz sugar
Shake and strain all ingredients into a sugar rimmed coupe glass. Garnish with lemon peel.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos