The Moscow Mule is simple: vodka, lime, & ginger beer. But simple doesn't mean boring. A great mule will be spicy and sweet.



1.5 oz Vodka

0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

3 oz ginger beer



Fill a copper mug with ice and pour the vodka and lime juice over the ice. Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with the lime wedge.