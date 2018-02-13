Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Moscow Mule – A crowd pleaser
Choose Your Ingredients
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free | 750 ml
Real Lime Juice
Juice from a Lime | 8 oz
Lime
A Real Lime | single
Bundaberg
Ginger Beer | 750 ml
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Moscow Mule is simple: vodka, lime, & ginger beer. But simple doesn't mean boring. A great mule will be spicy and sweet.
1.5 oz Vodka
0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
3 oz ginger beer
Fill a copper mug with ice and pour the vodka and lime juice over the ice. Top off with ginger beer. Garnish with the lime wedge.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos