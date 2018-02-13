Become a Courier
Manhattan – A classic cocktail
There are many ways that you can adapt the Manhattan to your personal taste. It has also inspired countless variations, but before you give those a taste, it's best to start off with the original.
2 oz Bourbon
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters
Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with the cherry.
