There are many ways that you can adapt the Manhattan to your personal taste. It has also inspired countless variations, but before you give those a taste, it's best to start off with the original.



2 oz Bourbon

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters



Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with the cherry.